Robertson County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating wanted man

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a wanted man.

Jaime Serna, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear and two counts of burglary of habitation. He is described as being 5'1" tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

If you have information that leads to an arrest of Serna, the Robertson County Crime Stoppers said it is willing to pay a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-299-0191 to talk to someone about your tip or you can also submit a tip on their website. We added that link below:

