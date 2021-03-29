Robertson County Sheriff's Office to allow prison inmate visitations

Visitors must be listed on the inmates approved visitor list and must present a valid photo ID

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday inmates are allowed one 20-minute visit on designated visitation days. Inmates are only one visitor per visit and anyone 16 years of age or younger are not allowed to visit.

The visitors must be listed on the inmate's visitor list and must also present a valid ID.

Visitors entering the facility must adhere to social distancing and COVID-19 procedures during check in and visits including applying hand sanitizer, wear masks and face coverings, and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet apart. Failure to follow these guidelines will result in a termination of the visit.

Male inmate visitations are Sunday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and female visitations are Sunday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.