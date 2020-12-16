Robertson County unveils 'state of the art' Sheriff's Office and Jail

Community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting in front of the new building and offered tours of the facility Tuesday.

FRANKLIN, Texas — Robertson County celebrated the opening of its new Sheriff's Office and Jail Tuesday.

Community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting in front of the new building and offered tours of the facility. Members of the community listened to several speakers and were treated to a casual dinner after the opening.

Also present were the Masonic Lodges of Robertson County, Franklin American Legion Color Guard, and the Franklin High School Band.

According to Robertson County judge Charles Ellison, the $20 million building was two years in the making after the previous jail was about to be condemned.

Ellison said the jail will be able to handle some of the overflows of inmates from surrounding counties. The new building will be able to hold 92 inmates. The previous jail only held around 45.

"We need to keep the incarnated in a good environment, and not in [a building] that was leaking like it was," said Ellison.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office also features a conference room for deputies and staff to train in.