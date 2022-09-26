x
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances

A date range for when the maintenance will resume has not been provided.
Credit: KAGS News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed.

UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will NOT begin the previously scheduled work on Tuesday, Sept. 27 citing unforeseen...

Posted by City of College Station - Government on Monday, September 26, 2022

Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of the two roads, with traffic control being put in place by the City of College Station.

According to a spokesperson from the City of College Station, the Union Pacific Railroad has not provided a date or date range for when the installation of the new railroad tracks are expected to be put in.

Additionally, an update on the additional closures that were mentioned in the initial announcement on Fri, Sept. 23 were not provided.

