ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled.

The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students.

Instead of the program, Rockdale ISD has announced a breakfast for Veterans from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. that same day at the Community Room in downtown Rockdale across from Wolf Park.