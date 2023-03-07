City of Rockdale issued boil water notice

Low pressure in the city's water distribution system has caused this notice.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for residents in Rockdale on Tuesday, March 7.

According to the notice, there has been a loss of system pressure in the city's low-pressure zone of its distribution system.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the City of Rockdale public water system will send a notification to all of those in the affected area.

To view the entire notice, visit here.