Local News

Man given citation after crashing into Rosenberg Denny's, injuring nearly 2 dozen people, police say

Rosenberg police said the driver was not arrested, but an investigation is ongoing and the district attorney's office will determine if charges are appropriate.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Speed and freshly wet roads from Monday's showers contributed to a man crashing into a Denny's in Rosenberg, police said. 

The man who caused the crash, who police have not identified but said he was in his 30s, was given a citation at the scene. Police said he was not arrested, but an investigation is ongoing and the district attorney's office will determine if charges are appropriate.

Twenty people were sent to three different hospitals after the man drove his SUV into the Denny's restaurant along the Southwest Freeway near First Street.  

READ: 'There was blood all over the place' | 23 injured when SUV crashes into Houston-area Denny's restaurant 

The youngest injured was 12 years old and the oldest was in their 70s. Injuries ranged from cuts to broken bones.

As of Tuesday, only two people remain in the hospital.

