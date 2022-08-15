Houston high-rise residents brace for long-term evacuation after water main break

It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium.

It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.

Last week, the City of Houston pulled the occupancy permit of Royalton over safety concerns due to a water line break. The Houston Fire Department immediately began evacuating residents Thursday because the water caused part of the main floor to buckle, firefighters said.

"Water was flowing through the lobby and the floor had buckled due to a significant water main break," HFD said in a statement. "A wall was also structurally damaged."

City inspectors said the cause and full extent of damages are still under investigation.