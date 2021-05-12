Former KHOU 11 reporter Rucks Russell dies from COVID complications

HOUSTON — Former KHOU 11 reporter Rucks Russell has died. His wife said COVID complications are to blame.
She said he had been caring for his twin brother Edgar, who also died from COVID-19.
Rucks will be remembered as a genuinely kind man who treated everyone with respect. He was a caring, quiet soul and always calm admidst the organized chaos of the newsroom.
Rucks worked at KHOU 11 from 2006 to 2017. He covered a variety of stories that impacted the community.
Rucks left KHOU to work for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. He most recently served as Senior Communications Specialist for the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.
Rucks was 55.
Funeral plans are pending.
The KHOU 11 family is sending our deepest condolences to his family.