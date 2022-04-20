Stephen Howard and Joseph Daigle will be taking on new roles within the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School hired new additions to its staff for this upcoming school year. Stephen Howard, an Austin native, said he has led band programs for more than 15 years and was motivated to come to the Bryan thanks to some nudging from his wife.

"Whether it's in the stands on Friday night at a football game or marching in a local parade or involved in a competition, we want the community to have that same level of pride" Howard said.

Joseph Daigle, the Orchestra teacher at Davila Middle School, said he’s excited to be taking on even greater responsibility.

The new hires have hope to continue to build on the current successes of the programs over at Rudder High School. They plan on leaving their existing programs on a high note for the next educators.

“We have seen growth from the bottom to the top over the last few years and I've been here for five years, and we don't want that to stop so I'm really excited about maintaining that level of excellence,” Daigle said.

The teachers are expected to start in their new positions in the fall. If you want to learn more about Howard or Daigle, Bryan ISD has put its teachers' educational background experiences on their website.

Stephen Howard directed the only all-female competitive ensemble in the nation, winning Bands of America (BOA) Regional Class Champion five times. Please join us in welcoming him as the next Head Director of the Rudder High School Band!



Learn More:https://t.co/ZTRASiA7ee pic.twitter.com/nuw5CjIDmk — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) April 14, 2022