Rudder High School Choir hosts a drive-in movie event

This is the second year Rudder High brought the drive in movie experience to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Halloween movie classic, Hocus Pocus, will hit the big screen for drive-up viewing right here in Bryan/College Station.

The Rudder High School Choir and Suddenlink came together to make this event happen for the second year in a row.

Jennifer Allison, Head Choir Director, said that the event started last year due to COVID-19 and they were looking for an activity to bring everyone together.

"I hope that we're full of cars, people, and kids enjoying the event," said Allison.

The north parking lot at Rudder High School will be transformed into a drive-up movie theatre on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The movie starts at 8:15 p.m. The night will also include a costume contest, giveaways, and other prizes.