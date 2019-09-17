BRYAN, Texas —

Seven Rudder High School football players had the opportunity to expand their leadership skills when they took a trip to Houston Elementary School to teach the students football skills. The players interacted with the third and fourth grade students during their physical education class.

The young students are currently learning about football and squealed with glee when the jersey-clad high schoolers entered the gym. Once outside in numbered groups the children passed a football around and some tried punting the ball back. You could hear students cackling like a pack of hyenas after its prey as they chased whoever was holding onto the football.

This trip did not solely benefit the elementary students, it was an exercise to help the football players on and off the field.

“We understand now what the coaches are talking about when they get frustrated,” said James Ayers, a running back and outside linebacker on the football team.

Developing leadership skills is important for the players on and off the field, according to Eric Ezar, the head coach of the Rudder High School football team.

“We have a player council who is basically voted by our players to be the leadership group, and so we teach them leadership skills,” said Ezar. “Our whole motto is ‘better men, better husbands, better fathers.”

For many of the players coaching the kids, it reminded them of when they first started playing football.

“When they saw us they were so happy, and that reminded me of how it used to be, and it was a great experience to see that,” said RJ Rubio, a wide receiver for Rudder football. “You’ve got kids coming up to saying they want to be just like you, and it makes me happy.”

Working with the young students exposed the football players to what being a role model is like and the responsibility that comes with it.

“If [the students] see me out, I want them to see me doing something great, and then encourage them to do something great too,” said Rubio.

Ezar was proud of the way his players stepped up and served the community. The skills they learn teaching others will transfer to their capability on the field. Rudder football is currently playing in the 2019 football season. For more information about the 2019-2020 Rudder football schedule, click here.

