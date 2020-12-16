Election 2020: College Station City Council Place 5 still undecided

The race was too close to call in November between incumbent John Nichols and Craig Regan. Now, mail-in ballots and military ballots need to be counted.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It may have been too close to call back in November, and at the end of the runoff election Tuesday, we still don't have a winner for College Station City Council Place 5.

The race between incumbent John Nichols and Craig Regan won't likely be decided until December 21. That's the last day military ballots will be accepted and the final vote will be counted.

As of Tuesday night, Nichols has a lead with nearly 80 percent of the vote with 1,987 votes. Regan has a little more than 20 percent of the vote with 512 votes. However, according to the City of College Station, there are still 1,097 mail-in ballots and 499 military ballots that are still out.

The City of College Station said mail-in ballots must be received by Wednesday, December 16 by 5 p.m. Military ballots will be accepted until Monday, December 21. Once the winner is determined on December 21, the oath of office will be issued on Tuesday, December 29.