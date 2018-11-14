While a majority of our Brazos Valley high school football teams are gearing up for the playoffs, one program that is not made a big change moving forward.

Madisonville head coach and athletic director Rusty Nail confirmed to KAGS sports director Justin Woodard Tuesday afternoon that he is going to remain the athletic director, but offensive coordinator Russell Urbantke will be taking over the head coaching duties for the Mustangs.

Nail, who guided Madisonville for the past three seasons, led the Mustangs to the playoffs in 2017, but missed out on the postseason both this year and in 2016.

