Until the end of August, RV Station is offering a special for families who wish to book a last-minute vacation before school begins again.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The RV Station is offering a special for families looking to book their last-minute vacation before next school year.

A month-long special with 20 % off RV rentals and motorhomes was planned by RV rental manager Patti Tucker for families to enjoy. Several factors contributed to Tucker's decision to take a break, including inflation, COVID-19's second year, extreme shortages, and now Monkeypox.

During this rental season, Tucker faced roadblocks, stating, "August is one of our slowest months in the rental department. It is because everyone is returning to school ", said Tucker.

"It kind of gives people a chance to take those kids on that last minute vacation."said Tucker.

Imagine spending a weekend in this beauty! With inflation, shortage after shortage people could use a break. One company is trying to give families ones as the school year approaches.



More to come on @KAGSnews at 10. pic.twitter.com/BSKrX2kvF2 — Sara Wilson. 😘 (@ReneaReportsTV_) July 27, 2022

RVs have many of the features of a home, Tucker explained that the RV experience is unique. Some rentals include a stove, kitchen area, refrigerator, and a back porch.

Tucker noted that this is a relief option that many families are relying upon right now before getting back to the business of preparing their children for the coming school year.

"This is not your typical standard I'm gonna be at home for a weekend this is go and enjoy yourself, we're trying to provide a way to not struggle so much and still take those kids out or even just a couple for a weekend."said Tucker.

Tucker shared residents could drive and park their camper in an diffrent locations such as Lake Bryan, Dallas, and Somervell.

"A ton of RV parks that cater to children, just enjoy yourselves and be that family and forget about your struggles for two or three days and relax," said Tucker.