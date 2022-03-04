Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured | Updates

Police have confirmed three women and three men were killed in the mass shooting.

What we know : Updates

Police say six people are dead and 12 others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Police Chief Kathy Lester only identified those killed as three men and three women.

Lester said that police were patrolling the area around 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.

Police confirmed that there were multiple shooters in the incident and are asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police department spokesman, said investigators believe there were at least two shooters. Lester said police found hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene along with a stolen handgun.

12 people who police said were shot and wounded were taken to a hospital or hospitals. The Sacramento Fire Department said four of the seven people transported by its emergency workers were suffering from critical injuries. Authorities said some gunshot victims drove themselves to hospitals or were driven.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” she said. Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident to contact police.

Authorities recovered “at least one firearm” from the scene, a police statement said, and urged witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police. The suspects were still at large Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the shooter. They opened a website for people to submit evidence such as photos or videos.

Sacramento City Hall was opened for family members of potential victims to gather.

► News In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Four victims were taken to UC Davis Medical Center, officials told ABC10.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Berry Accius of Sacramento's Voice of the Youth said he came to the area at about 2:30 a.m. and found a "chaotic" scene.

"A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated," Accius said. "It was just horrific."

The scene of the shooting is packed with restaurants and bars. It leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

"Another shooting. More lives lost. The national gun violence epidemic has hit our community - again," wrote Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela on Twitter.

Accius said the area, a popular nightlife spot, should have been safe.

"I’m just shocked that somebody would come here to a place where it should be safe and do something as heinous as this with multiple victims, not only just shot but dead in our city," Accius said. "Right here in downtown, in a safe space.”

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.”

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.