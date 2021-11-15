Sale approval and new terms begin at Bryan ISD meeting

Bryan ISD Trustees approve the sale of a building located at 101 North Texas Ave. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD trustees unanimously approved the sale of a building located at 101 North Texas Ave. in Bryan. It is across the street from the Brazos County Courthouse and near the Brazos County Administration Building. The building was sold to Brazos county for $2,388,000.

“This building is in a great location, especially with all of the growth in Downtown Bryan," Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said in a press release. "It served our community for decades as the Bryan ISD administration building, and now will continue to serve the community as Brazos County expands.”

Also on the agenda tonight was the re-swearing-in off three of its board's members, Bryan ISD President Mark McCall, Ruthie Waller, and David Stansy all are back for another term after running unopposed in the November election.

"It’s always exciting, it’s always a vote of confidence that we’re on the right track, that Bryan ISD is on the right track," McCall said. "We have a great board that works together very well."

Waller added she is looking forward to her extended reach in helping in the district.

“I’m so proud to be on the board. I was a teacher, a coach, an administrator and I feel like I’m doing more for the community now because I can reach every teacher, every student, every community member, every parent,” Waller said.