BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army is celebrating its 70th year in the Brazos county. To help bring in the holiday season, the organization kicked off its Red Kettle Season.

People can start seeing the bell ringers pop up in front of stores around town asking for monetary donations.

The Salvation Army is going digital this year. For the first time people can sign up online to collect donations. Plus, people wanting to donate money can use Google Pay or Apple pay.

The charity group also launched the 2019 Angel Tree, where people can find families and children in need and donate toys and Christmas presents.

"I've always had a belief that the salvation army is a reflection of our local community and our reflection is a very generous, giving one," said Captain Paul Ryerson, the commanding officer of the Brazos County Salvation Army. "I have no doubt that those angels and children will be taken care of this Christmas."

The Salvation Army of Brazos County hopes to help 863 families through the Angel Tree- which includes over 2,000 children. The group also hopes to raise $175,000 through the Red Kettles.

