Brazos Valley community helps Salvation Army have a record season of service

Thanks to donations and volunteers from the community, the Salvation Army was able to help thousands of people this holiday season.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army announced Friday it has broken its record in terms of the number of children they've served and money raised this holiday season. Organization leaders said they hope the contributions are more than just a drop in the bucket.

Every year, Salvation Armies across the country make it its mission to fight for children and families in need.

“Each Salvation Army that holds Angel Tree serves their community specifically," Lieutenant Andrea Israel told us earlier this year. "So any of the gifts or financial donations that come in will stay within the community and impact the families that are in most need in our community.”

Israel said the local Salvation Army has served more than 2,400 families in the Angel Tree program in previous years. This year, the organization was able to care for more than 2,500 children and more than 1,000 families.

In the Red Kettle Campaign, the group gathered $4,000 more than its previous goal of $200,000.

“It is so uplifting to us to know we serve in community that is so giving and generous to us and so many times we see people that rise to meet the need that is needed in our community,” Lieutenant Israel said.

The Israels said it's all thanks to the community wanting to give hope to those struggling to find it this season.