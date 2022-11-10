Salvation Army is saving the holiday season for local families

From now until December 10, the Salvation Army is having its annual Angel Tree program to give back to families in need.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the holiday season around the corner, the Salvation Army is looking to give back to those in need of generosity.

In the past, many families have struggled, with inflation this year the biggest concern in many families' holiday budgets.

Salvation Army Executive Director Tim Israel shared with KAGS how the need for donations is at an all time high for the Angel Tree Program, which started in 1992.

"Christmas is becoming a burden because they don't know how they're going to provide for their children in need," said Israel.

The program is currently ongoing and will run through December 10. The Angel Tree Program will be accepting a range of items, including jackets, socks, and toys for children.

To donate, all you have to do is find a location that has an Angel Tree.

Israel explains, "Each kid puts a wish item on their Angel Tree tag so donors are able to see that it is, and potentially get that item that would really just bring a smile to a kid's face on Christmas morning."

You can find Angel Trees in the College Station area at the Post Oak Mall and Blue Baker restaurant on University Drive.