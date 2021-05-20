Salvation Army's annual "Doing the Most Good" luncheon brings donors, community together

Lieutenant Timothy Israel, Executive Director and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Brazos Valley said the organization is extremely thankful for the support

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — People from all around Brazos County celebrated the Salvation Army’s 10th annual “Doing The Most Good” luncheon which is an opportunity for donors and supporters to come together to learn more about the Salvation Army’s mission, purpose and impact on the community.

Lieutenant Timothy Israel, Executive Director and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Brazos Valley said the organization is extremely thankful for all the support it gets each year, it makes what they do in the community possible.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of need and every time, the community has stepped up and met that need and that challenge, so we just thank them for that and thank them for supporting the Salvation Army and allowing us to be the vehicle through which they give and support those who are in need in our community,” Lieutenant Israel said.

At the 10th annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon by the @salvationarmy!



The luncheon also included a live auction where all proceeds stay right here in Brazos County to help the salvation help the community.

The highest bid of the day was on the “Ultimate Aggie Football Experience” – four tickets to any 2021 Aggie football game plus other little perks, donated by Corps Commandant, Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez Jr. which went home with Richard Baur, a participant in the salvation army.

“Course it was a little expensive, but it was very rewarding,” Baur said, “Knowing what it’s gonna go to is gonna be a fulfillment of really God’s mission here on Earth.”

Lieutenant Israel said the donations they received today from the live auction will help so many people with many different problems.

“That’s really what we see when we see the dollars coming in is just the service we’re gonna be able to have and the impact we’re gonna be able to have in our community.”

Baur said the luncheons take a full year to plan out and it’s very rewarding.

“Of course, it’s really the good Lord’s mission that one should have in their heart is meeting the needs of other people that are distressed or distraught.”