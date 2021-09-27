BCS Salvation Army now accepting Angel Tree applications

The program is open to any child in Brazos County ages 0-12

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station has opened the application process for their yearly Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program from now through Oct. 8.

Following enrollments, the Salvation Army will be at numerous locations across town from Nov. 12 until Dec. 13 where folks can "adopt" an angel and provide gifts to those in need. The organization hopes to distribute gifts on Dec. 16 and 17.

The Angel Tree program was originally organized to create Christmas memories for less fortunate families by providing them with gifts and toys for their children. Their purpose is to provide to those who are in need is in the name of their Christian faith. The Salvation Army is mainly known for its Red Kettles which gives folks the opportunity to donate to the charity.

The application process, which is solely online, is available at www.SAangeltree.org. Those who are interested in applying and do not have access to the internet can apply at the BCS Salvation Army main office located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan, TX 77803.