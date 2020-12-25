Salvation Army of Brazos County still in need of donations

The Salvation Army of Brazos County is behind their Red Kettle goal of $200,000. People can still donate online.

BRYAN, Texas — The Annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the fundraisers the Salvation Army is probably best known for. Each year, volunteers set up shop right outside of a store ringing that famous bell to collect donations.

“I really enjoy it," said Darius Hunter, a bell ringer. "It’s a lot of people's faces that you can see smiling and kids come up and put money in the bucket. It makes you feel good."

This is Hunter’s first year serving as a bell ringer. He got involved because the Salvation Army helped him and his family when he was younger.

“I really feel like this is a way to give back to that," Hunter said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser for the year. The money raised goes towards service programs like food distributions, rent and utility assistance and more.

“We’re continuing to see rent and utility assistance increase because of COVID-19," said Lt. Timothy Israel, the executive director of the Salvation Army of Brazos County. "We’re seeing people that have never needed to ask for assistance before coming in.”

The Salvation Army of Brazos County is behind their Red Kettle goal of $200,000. They have been able to raise about $175,000 as of Thursday, which is $30,000 less than last year's.

"Each month we’re serving about 20 percent more than what we’ve had in the past and that just continues to maximize our resources," Israel said.

The organization is looking for more of the community’s generosity to be able to support their friends and neighbors in need.

“We’re relying on the community to help us finish this year out strong so we can continue to meet the needs that will arise throughout the next year," Israel said.

Although people won’t find bell ringers, like Hunter, in front of stores after Christmas Eve, there are still ways to help.

People can donate virtually on the Salvation Army of Brazos County’s website through the end of the year.

“There’s a lot of families out there who need it," Hunter said. "Please donate, anything helps.”