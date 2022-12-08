The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins effort to raise $1.5 million

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder is challenging Salvation Army locations across the country to raise more money than him.

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins numerous locations across the country in The National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge to raise $1.5 million on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Captain of The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, Timothy Isreal, will be ringing the bell outside of the Walmart in Madisonville to help out bordering counties.

Timothy's wife and co-captain, Andrea Isreal will be stationed outside of the Sam's Club in College Station ringing the bell and collecting donations.

Timothy says that the growing need for donations has been growing and events like this are a big help to the community.

"It is a rallying cry for our supporters to join in the spirit of giving and create a boost of excitement to get out there and Do the Most Good in the community."

All of the proceeds collected in the four hours of donations will go directly to local support services during the holiday season.

To view more information on The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, visit here.