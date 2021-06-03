Salvation Army, Shipley Do-Nuts to celebrate National Donut Day with free glazed donuts

The establishment will provide the free treats at establishments across the Brazos Valley from 6 to 10 a.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In observance of National Donut Day, The Salvation Army and Shipley Do-Nuts are handing out one free glazed donut to customers from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday at select Brazos Valley locations.

Salvation Army Red Kettles will also be set up at each location throughout the weekend to collect donations for a Summer program that helps feed those in need in the Bryan and College Station area.

Shipley will have special donuts for the occasions that will include an edible QR code that customers can scan on their phones and donate to the legendary Salvation Army charity.

The Salvation Army is asking those who do enjoy a fresh Shipley donut on National Donut Day to share their picture on social media profiles using #GivingIsSweet.

Here is where you can find the sweet spots: