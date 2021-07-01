Salvation Army's "I Love America" donation drive to carry on despite event postponement

The "I Love America" celebration has been postponed due to inclement weather

The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting the I Love America donation drive despite the postponement of their Independence Day event.

The I Love America donation drive will occur this year with a new location at the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center located on the corner of Wolfpen Creek Park at 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station.

Personal hygiene items, baby products and monetary donations are being requested to help families who are in need of these items, especially after the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.