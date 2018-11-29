HUNTSVILLE – Despite holding a nine-point lead at the half, the Sam Houston State men’s basketball team (3-5) fell silent in the second stanza and dropped an 81-65 decision to Central Michigan, Wednesday night at Johnson Coliseum.

Junior transfer Chad Bowie led the Bearkats and went off for a season-high 21 points thanks to a 3-for-5 effort from beyond the three-point arc. Senior Cameron Delaney joined Bowie in double figures, racking up 13 points on the night.

The Bearkats and Chippewas stood neck-and-neck to start the game until Delaney and Bowie combined for five points to give Sam Houston a 12-6 lead at the 15:57 mark. Central Michigan, however, used two three-pointers and a layup over the course of three minutes to take its first lead of the game at 14-12.

Bowie broke up the Chippewa run with his first of three treys on the evening and the Kats used back-to-back buckets fromAlbert Almanza and Kai Mitchell to retake the lead, 20-14, with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

A seven-point Chippewa run put Sam Houston in a one-point deficit, but the Bearkats bounced back and recorded five unanswered points to take the lead, 25-21 – its third of the half.

After trading and a handful of quick points, Sam Houston gained ground and took a 39-30 lead just before the half after Bowie knocked down his third trey and Delaney laid a bucket off the glass in transition.

The Bearkats took advantage of 12 Central Michigan fouls and went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line in the opening half.

Both teams struggled to score in the first two and a half minutes after returning to the court. Central Michigan started the second-half scoring with a free throw after Mitchell was issued a flagrant foul, and the Chippewas used two layups and another free throw to cut Sam Houston’s lead down to three.

After nearly five minutes of scoreless basketball for the Bearkats, Marcus Harris broke up the Chippewas’ six unanswered points with his second trey of the game.

However, Central Michigan came roaring back and exploded on a 12-2 run – giving the Chippewas a 48-44 advantage with 11 minutes to go.

Josh Delaney used a pair of three-pointers to tie the game back up at 50 points apiece, but Central Michigan drilled three consecutive three-pointers – two from Shawn Roundtree and one from David DiLeo – to take a nine-point lead.

Cameron Delaney halted the Chippewas’ momentum with his only three-pointer of the night but fouls plagued the Sam Houston defense and the Bearkats surrendered three field goals seven free points over the course of five minutes.

Bowie tried to spark the Bearkat offense with back-to-back layups, but the squad couldn’t make up ground and fell to Central Michigan, 81-65. With the loss, the Bearkats fall to 3-5 on the season.

