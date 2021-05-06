Sam Houston State University names new provost

Michael T. Stephenson will assume his new role on July 1, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Michael T. Stephenson has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State the university announced Thursday in a press release.

"I am deeply honored to serve as SHSU's next provost and senior vice president," Stephenson said in a statement. "I am committed to working closely with the members of the campus community to build a shared vision of academic excellence."

Stephenson previously served as the vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University where he oversaw student success initiatives, strategic planning accreditation and academic innovation. He also served as associate provost for academic affairs, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, associate dean for undergraduate, interdisciplinary and international programs in the College of Liberal Arts and director of graduate studies in the Department of Communication.

"I'm delighted that Dr. Stephenson, an accomplished scholar and academic leader, will join Sam Houston State University," Alisa White, SHSU president said. "His experience with student success initiatives aligns with our missions and priorities, and his years of experience in higher education in Texas gives him a great foundation on which to build here."