'We just want you home' | San Antonio mother, paralegal missing for nearly a week

Chrissy Powell called the law firm where she works last Tuesday to say she was running late. She was seen leaving her home, but she never showed up to work.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department along with family and friends are searching for a missing mother, who police say could be in danger.

Family tells KENS 5 Chrissy Powell called the law firm where she works last Tuesday to say she was running late. But she never showed up to work. The family provided video from the front door showing the mother rushing out of the home.

Right now, SAPD Missing Persons Unit is handling the case. There is even a 'BOLO' or Be on the Look-out for the car, which is a Black Nissan Rogue. The family, including family friend Lauren Leal is worried sick since it has been nearly a full week. Leal said Powell is like a sister to her because they have known each other all their lives.

"The unknown is the scariest part," she said. "It is fear in my mind right now." It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened."

Last Tuesday, the paralegal called her work to say she was running late, but she never made it in. In the video, from her home, you see Powell walking out the front door on Redhill Place after 10:30 in the morning. The mother left her phone behind, because the family believes she was rushing to get to work. However, this would be the last time the family saw or heard from her.

"My fear is not ever knowing anything," Leal said. "I mean I think that would be the worst is spending the rest of my life looking for her. I will never give up."

San Antonio Police made a flyer stating the mother is a missing endangered adult. Police said Powell has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care. The family told KENS 5 the 39-year-old doesn't have her medicine. Leal said this is not in her friend's character to just vanish calling the disappearance bizarre. Police and the family have even checked the jail and hospitals.

"We just want you home," Leal said.