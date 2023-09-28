Road shootout ends in crash involving VIA bus, SAPD says

None have been apprehended as of yet, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe gunfire was being exchanged between occupants of two vehicles before one of them crashed into a VIA bus on San Antonio's east side Thursday evening.

That car had visible damage from bullets, according to San Antonio police officials. The other vehicle took off after the collision, which unfolded around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Rigsby and South Gevers, while the sole occupant of the crashed car fled the area on foot.

No major injuries were reported. Police said there were about half a dozen passengers on the VIA bus at the time of the crash.

