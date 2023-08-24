Window for potential rolling power outages closes after a day of tight ERCOT conditions, high energy demand

It's possible San Antonio leaders will issue another call to conserve energy Friday, depending on statewide grid conditions.

SAN ANTONIO — The window for potential rolling power outages Thursday came to an end at 9 p.m., after local leaders warned San Antonians of their potential earlier in the day as a way to help ease up demand on the state power grid.

Officials said in an afternoon news conference that any rolling outages, which likely would have lasted 10 to 15 minutes, would occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday evening. City leaders urged community members to do what they could to help conserve.

At 8:35 p.m., CPS Energy all but outright said via X, the platform formerly knows as Twitter, that rolling power outages wouldn't happen Thursday night. Utility officials told KENS 5 they would continue to monitor grid conditions.

UPDATE (8:35 PM): We thank our community for doing their part to conserve today. We appreciate you joining your fellow Texans to conserve. https://t.co/SfGZWCKGTx pic.twitter.com/gKMyV4NDpm — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) August 25, 2023

At 5:30 p.m. the city issued a mobile alert to residents' phones warning of the potential of rolling outages. But, likely to the relief of thousands of Texans who endured the prolonged blackouts of Winter Storm Uri in 2021, never announced a loadshedding event.

CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza said any outages wouldn't have been nearly as long as the ones Texans endured during Uri, which went on for hours or even days in some households.

“The conversation this afternoon is really a precaution. We’ve been close a couple times in the last week," Garza said at Thursday's news conference, referring to statewide demand outpacing available energy load. "The only way to equal out load and demand is to ease up demand on the system."

The Thursday update came a few hours after ERCOT issued another appeal for Texans to conserve energy amid "tight grid conditions" and "near-record demand."

(1/2) TXANS Update—August 24, 2023: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Aug. 24, from 3 – 10 p.m. due to extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand, and forecasted low wind-power generation. Tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/zCCUfN34y8 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 24, 2023

Community members were asked to conserve energy until 10 p.m. Thursday by avoiding the use of large home appliances and raising their thermostats, so long as it's safe to do so. San Antonio libraries and community centers will remain open until 9 p.m. for those who need a place to cool down, and VIA buses will provide free transit.

It's possible a similar call to conserve energy will be made Friday.

The city said it was doing its part, including "powering down" the Alamodome and limiting electricity use at the downtown convention center, where there is an evening Thursday night. Thursday's budget town hall will be rescheduled.

>Watch the full presser from city officials below:

Why now?

Garza said the sudden warning of outages at the tail-end of a historically hot summer is due to "changing patterns" in electric demand, including the start of the school year (resulting in increased demand) as well as lower wind and solar output.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg emphasized the issues of energy generation and demand is a statewide issue, not a CPS Energy problem.

"I'm not happy to be here," he said. "The point of this press conference is to make sure everyone is aware of the situation and does what they need to do.”

“We have not had a loadshed event of this nature since winter Storm Uri," Garza added. "We’re a whole different utility today than we were two and a half years ago. The issues we saw, we fixed. We’re ready for whatever comes."

More tips from the city

City leaders are recommending that residents come up with a plan ahead of the potential outages, including:

Having a battery-powered flashlight ready.

Know your medical needs, and whether they require electricity.

Disconnect appliances to avoid damage during potential power surges.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

