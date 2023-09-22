Hundreds of San Marcos CISD employees almost didn't get paid this week. Here's why.

Dozens of employees remain unpaid as the district said it plans to discuss a solution to its payroll issues next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hundreds of employees with San Marcos CISD (SMCISD) went to bed Thursday night unsure if Friday's paycheck would arrive on time.

That's because, according to the district, there was an issue submitting payroll files to the district's bank.

Officials told KVUE that some of the district's files weren't uploaded until after the 6 p.m. deadline, meaning payments from the district's bank couldn't be set out to banks that employees use, which would've delayed payday until Monday.

The issue affected about 900 SMCISD employees, but the district said issues were resolved after the district went to individual banks for those workers. SMCISD said about 75% of the employees ended up getting paid, and said about another 60 would have to wait until Saturday or Monday.

"There are some banks who have to receive the funding in order to pay our employees," Andrew Fernandez with SMCISD said. "There are some banks who just receive the file and they automatically send the funding to our district employees."

The district also said it plans to meet on Tuesday to figure out future solutions.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube