BRYAN, Texas —

After a prosperous seven years as Executive Director of the Downtown Bryan Association, Sandy Farris announced her retirement on Thursday, effective September 30, 2020.

"It has been my honor to know and work with Sandy. Her leadership and community involvement have been instrumental in the accomplishments and successful growth of our beloved Downtown. Downtown Bryan would not be the vibrant place it is today without her leadership and service. I have nothing but gratitude for all she has done for Downtown and this community," said Downtown Bryan Association Board Chair Matthew Faulkner in a press release.

In Farris’ intent to retire letter, she says that she has served as the organization’s leader for more than twice as long as she originally intended when she was hired in 2013.

She states, “I truly had no idea how much this experience would quickly become more than just a job. Driven by the heart, soul and stories of downtown business owners and the rich history of our beautiful buildings, it’s quite easy to become passionate about sharing Downtown Bryan with all who will listen.”

Farris has a long list of accomplishments as the head of the DBA, and one Downtown Bryan business owner has nothing but praise for the executive director.

"As a business owner in Downtown Bryan for the past 28 years, I have never known anyone who has had a more positive influence on Downtown Bryan than Sandy Farris. We have been so fortunate to have her as an advocate for Downtown,” said Bryan City Council SMD 5 and downtown property owner Brent Hairston in a press release.

Before serving for the DBA, Farris completed a 34-year career as a teacher and administrator, with the majority being for Bryan ISD.

