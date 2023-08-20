Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Norella was last seen on the 200 block of Paramount Avenue on the west side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE 8/21

SAPD announced Monday that Norelle has been found safe.

San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on the west side of town.

Norella was last seen on the 200 block of Paramount Avenue. She’s 5'2' tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a scar on her shoulder and numerous piercings.

Police say Norella has a diagnosed medical condition that needs attention. She was last seen wearing a white crop top hoodie, blue jean shorts, and sandals with black stripes that go around the ankles.

Her mother says her phone last "pinged" in Nacogdoches, Texas and she could be headed toward Shreveport, Louisiana.

Please call SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 if you have seen her or know where she might be.

