EXCLUSIVE LOOK: SARC to move into new building

Lindsey Leblanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, said the organization plans to move into the new space by early 2023.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center has decided to move locations to a new building after residing in their current facility for several years.

SARC has assisted survivors of sexual assault and abuse in the Bryan-College Station community for many years. In the past year, SARC Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc said that their organization has assisted 70% more sexual assault survivors than in 2021.

Leblanc said that they can provide counseling, support groups, and other resources to survivors that have required assistance. However, SARC also has a waitlist in place for their clients and Leblanc said that the waitlist is dependent on the availability of the counselors they have.

The new facility is centrally located between Bryan-College Station off of University Drive. However, Leblanc said that they are not looking to make the address public until they fully move into the new space.

The new facility is set to provide more space for counseling services and support groups for those needing assistance. According to Leblanc, this should assist the waitlist they currently have in place for survivors. Leblanc said they wanted to move spaces back when she first joined SARC in 2021, but had to delay the idea because of a loss in grant-funding.

"With the grant funding cuts last year, we had to put that on hold. So as soon as we realized in 2022, earlier this year, that we were going to hit our goals, we were going to exceed our goals and we still had that growing waitlist, we started the search again,” said Leblanc.