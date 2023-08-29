Closing arguments end in lawsuit over Texas bill aimed at restricting some drag shows

The judge said he could issue a temporary restraining order on Thursday, ahead of when the bill is scheduled to become law on Friday, September 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the combined hearing and trial to decide the fate of House Bill 12, which would effectively ban drag shows in front of children.

Before adjourning, federal judge David Hittner told the courtroom, "I have not reached a final decision as of yet – I really have not."

He indicated he could issue a temporary restraining order on Thursday, ahead of when the bill is scheduled to become law, which is Friday, September 1. That would temporarily keep the bill from becoming law while the case plays out.

Both sides have until September 6 to file additional documents.

The case centers around SB 12, which prohibits sexually oriented performances in front of children and fines violators up to $10,000 with punishments of up to one year in jail.

Read more of our coverage:

The ACLU represents five plaintiffs, including drag queen Bridgette Bandit. At a press conference, Bandit said, “I was very happy to advocate for my community, drag community, queer people, queer artistry.”

The ACLU argues the bill targets drag shows because of the bill’s language of “actual or simulated contact of private parts” and “use of prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics." Both parts describe typical drag shows.

The plaintiffs claim that drag performances are protected free speech and are about art, healing and political expression. They maintain drag is not sexual.

The state argues this bill does not target drag performers and does not violate free speech. The attorney for the Texas Attorney General's office said, "It simply makes performances less graphic in front of children."

ACLU attorney Brian Klosterboer responded, “All of the plaintiffs testified that their shows, while they could be considered sexual by some and that’s why there could be the chilling of free speech, they’re not those most extreme cases the state tried to bring up. Those extreme examples are already prohibited by Texas law, the obscenities statute."

The state’s attorneys added that a private citizen could not simply complain and get a performer or business cited, that would be up to authorities and due process.

After both sides file their additional paperwork, the judge has up to 28 days to issue his opinion.

Shern-Min Chow on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram