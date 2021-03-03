The news comes the same day health officials announced that teachers and all education staff are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency will allow local school districts to opt out of their mandated mask regulations, the agency stated on Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after Gov. Abbott ordered all statewide COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted next Wednesday.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

Under their updated Public Health Guidance, a public school's policy may remain unchanged should the board decide to do so.

Multiple school districts in the area responded to the governor's order yesterday with Bryan ISD stating they are communicating with city officials while College Station ISD adding that "all COVID-19 protocols will remain in place" until further notice.

The news comes the same day health officials announced that teachers and all education staff are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and one day after President Biden announced prioritizing educator accessibility to the doses. All education workers are expected to be vaccinated by the end of March, the president said.