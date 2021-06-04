Schools across Texas experiencing issues with online STAAR test

This year, the STAAR tests are being administered this year on paper, online or a combination of the two.

Schools across the state are experiencing issues with the online STAAR test.

This year, STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online or a combination of the two. A statewide outage with the Education Testing System (ETS), the company that administers the STAAR test, has affected thousands of students.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the following statement to CBS19 regarding the outage:

“Earlier today, districts experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP). We posted updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue.

The three STAAR tests affected were Grade 4 writing, Grade 7 writing, and English I. This was the first of five days that students were eligible to take one of these three tests online.

At 10:17 a.m. CDT today, districts were advised if they were having issues that they should stop online testing for the day while the vendor works to resolve these problems. Online testing will resume tomorrow.

We are still analyzing data to determine the number of students affected. Students could have experienced four different scenarios with online testing today:

the student could have successfully submitted the test without disruption; the student could have successfully submitted answers but may have noticed unusually slow response times; the student could have been prevented from logging in to begin with; or the student could have begun to answer questions, but at some point was prevented from continuing, and in this instance, answers were saved every thirty seconds so that these students will be able to pick up where they left off.

We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers, and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable. ETS, the testing vendor, experienced problems with their database system, which are in the process of being corrected. The 2021 online administration of STAAR will be ETS’s last for the State of Texas. Beginning next school year, Cambium Assessment will be taking over these critical testing functions to ensure that users have a seamless online testing experience moving forward.

All involved in public education in Texas should expect better than what they have experienced today; we are working to ensure that our students do not experience future testing issues.”

Chapel Hill ISD, Whitehouse ISD and Nacogdoches ISD says they have students taking the online STAAR test and are dealing with issues.

Tyler ISD and Longview ISD have no students taking the test online.

Unfortunately, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) does not allow students to switch testing methods once they have begun the test.

Schools say the TEA is recommending districts suspend online testing for Tuesday. Students testing on paper will continue testing.

CISD 4th, 7th, & CHS English 1 students have been affected by the state-wide outage of the Education Testing System (ETS), which administers the

STAAR test. According to ETS, “We are still investigating the reports of issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform... — Corsicana ISD (@CorsicanaISD) April 6, 2021

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Plano ISD and Granbury ISD also issued statements about the problems with the online system.

STAAR Testing: Texas school districts are experiencing statewide issues with the online STAAR testing platform. Texas Education Agency is aware & advised schools to suspend online testing for today. More info: https://t.co/zJUepPaQGP pic.twitter.com/L0HYet5wCi — Plano ISD (@Plano_Schools) April 6, 2021

Well Pirates and Parents, the state's STAAR testing portal for online tests has malfunctioned. We are postponing the English 1 EOC test until the problem is resolved. (Hopefully tomorrow. ) https://t.co/Sd58MSQuLw — Granbury High School (@GHS_PIRATES) April 6, 2021