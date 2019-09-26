COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Scott Hamilton, a highly decorated Olympian and world champion figure skater, was the featured speaker at the Surviving & Thriving luncheon hosted by Pink Alliance, a local nonprofit organization, and the Brazos Valley’s advocate for breast health and cancer support.

The Pink Alliance hosts this luncheon to benefit local breast health initiatives, further cancer awareness, and serve breast cancer patients through low-cost mammograms and other financial support.

After becoming both the National Figure Skating champion and World Figure Skating Champion four consecutive years, and winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, Hamilton was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997.

Olympic figure skating gold medalist Scott Hamilton helps Hanna Madson, 3, as she tries skating on an outdoor rink set up for the NHL All-Star Game.

As the first male speaker at the Surviving & Thriving luncheon, Hamilton expounded on the trials and triumphs he has endured throughout his life. As a young child his growth slows dramatically due to an unknown illness, and eventually he turns to figure skating to try to retain a normal life. His passion grows and he begins competing at the national level, when his mother passes due to breast cancer.

This event signals a turning point in his life and he becomes even more dedicated to the sport, wanting to “honor [my mother] by achieving what she believed I could do.”

After dominating the figure skating world, Hamilton was diagnosed and beat testicular cancer, only to find a benign tumor in his brain. Since the initial diagnosis, Hamilton has been diagnosed with two other benign brain tumors.

Professional ice skaters supporting the Scott Hamilton CARES Initiative last year

Tom Merce

But, his speech did not focus on his diagnoses, but rather on the ability to live each day to the fullest. He prided himself on the ability to not only survive his cancer diagnoses, but thrive in spite of it all.

