CONE ZONE! Section of Harvey Mitchell PKWY closes Friday

The construction is expected to take all weekend and if all goes well, the road will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — CONE ZONE ALERT!

A section of Harvey Mitchell Parkway will be closing for the entire weekend, and if all goes well, it will reopen in time for the morning commute on Monday.

The closure is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11. The closure starts at FM 60, known as Raymond Stotzer Parkway, and will extend to FM 2347, known as George Bush Drive. Boby Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation said there will be detour signs up to help drivers get to where they need to go, however, you should plan to take an alternate route to avoid disruptions in your travel plans.

Road Closure on FM 2818 from June 11th at 7:30 pm and is anticipated to end by June 14th at 6:00 am. Detours will be put in place to provide alternate routes. Wellborn and Texas Ave will remain available. @TxDOTBryan



For more information click here: https://t.co/UVmFHYyDXi pic.twitter.com/Crj7sk4EIV — TAMU Transport Svcs (@aggiespiritbus) June 2, 2021

Drivers will be able to use Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue as alternative North and South routes.

During this time, work crews will be working on a large drainage structure that will be the full width of Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818). By putting in this larger structure, Colwell said it stops TXDOT from closing the stretch of road longer with smaller structures. It also helps the project save about $200,000.

Crews have been working on this project for the past few months and it is all part of converting this section of Harvey Mitchell Parkway into a "Super Street" design. The total cost of the project is $47.6 million dollars. Colwell said these improvements to Harvey Mitchell Parkway will ease congestion, enhance capacity and help improve safety for commuters.

If all goes well, the section of road is expected to reopen on Monday, June 14 by 6 a.m. The total project won't be finished for about another two years.