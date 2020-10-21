Section of Wellborn Road shut down for crash reconstruction Wednesday

The road will be closed from Deacon Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department will shut down a section of Wellborn Road Wednesday morning to do a crash reconstruction. Investigators hope to be finished by mid to late morning, according to a press release from the department.

The road will be closed between Deacon Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway starting at 3 a.m. When morning rush hour begins, investigators said they hope to have at least two lanes open but that can't be guaranteed.

This closure comes after a College Station man allegedly caused a crash over the weekend that sent three people to the hospital.

David Hammond, 31, is charged with intoxication assault. Police say he was driving his car southbound on Wellborn Sunday, October 18, around 3 a.m.

He allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV, which was also going Southbound. Police say the crash caused the SUV to rollover and one of the passengers was thrown out of the vehicle.

Another passenger in the SUV and Hammond were hurt and had to be taken to the hospital to get checked out. Hammond has since bonded out of jail on $15,000 bond. A check of his record in Brazos County also shows a 2012 DWI arrest. In 2015, Hammond pled guilty to that charge and was sentenced to time served and lost his driver's license for six months. He was also ordered to pay over $4,000 in restitution. It is believed he spent three days in jail for the offense.

If you use Wellborn Road for your morning commute, here's how you'll be delayed:

Northbound Wellborn Traffic : Diverted east onto Deacon Drive

Southbound Wellborn Traffic : Diverted to FM 2818

Eastbound Cain Road Traffic : Diverted south to Old Wellborn