BRYAN, Texas — Here is a list of roads closed in Brazos County following severe weather and a reported tornado Wednesday evening. We will update this list as new information becomes available.
-Blazing Trail and Vaquero
-17th at Boulevard
-Old Hearne Road and Wilkes
-Dodge at Fountain
-FM 2776 & Dilly Shaw Tap at Wixon Creek
-6150 Mumford
-504 Texas Avenue (near Dollar Store)
-13523 Democrat Road
-Dilly Shaw at Fawn Lake
-2300 block of Sandy Point by the jail
-N. Tabor at E. 18th
-Texas at Russell
-Texas at Wilhelm
-Memorial at Rustling Oaks
-Old Reliance at Austin’s Colony
-Old Reliance at Austin’s Creek
-Mumford Road at Saunders (bridge damage ?)
-Kurten Cemetary at Mathis Creek
