BRYAN, Texas — Here is a list of roads closed in Brazos County following severe weather and a reported tornado Wednesday evening. We will update this list as new information becomes available.



-Blazing Trail and Vaquero

-17th at Boulevard

-Old Hearne Road and Wilkes

-Dodge at Fountain

-FM 2776 & Dilly Shaw Tap at Wixon Creek

-6150 Mumford

-504 Texas Avenue (near Dollar Store)

-13523 Democrat Road

-Dilly Shaw at Fawn Lake

-2300 block of Sandy Point by the jail

-N. Tabor at E. 18th

-Texas at Russell

-Texas at Wilhelm

-Memorial at Rustling Oaks

-Old Reliance at Austin’s Colony

-Old Reliance at Austin’s Creek

-Mumford Road at Saunders (bridge damage ?)

-Kurten Cemetary at Mathis Creek

