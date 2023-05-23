Sexual Assault Resource Center introduces its brand-new facility to the community

Earlier today the Sexual Assault Resource Center opened the door to a new chapter in the non-profit's long history in the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After serving Brazos Valley victims for 40 years, and spending close to 20 in an old medical facility, the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) finally has a new home.

"Everyone's excited. I think when you're at the old space and see such a distinct difference and a calm around our office, not only with the survivors but also with our team," SARC Executive Director, Lindsey Leblanc said. "We're listening to trauma all day, so our team must be taken care of as well."

The non-profit's brand-new facility is off of university drive at 404 Jane Street, making it centrally located right between Bryan and College Station, closer to Texas A&M University, and more visible to the community.

"Years ago when SARC first opened, the address was public at that time, and then after some years, it when in a more undisclosed location," Leblanc said. "We're excited that as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we're going back public and letting the community know that we're here and we're ready to help serve more survivors than ever."

With its new building, SARC now has more space than ever before to provide counseling, support groups, and other resources to survivors that require assistance from across the area.

"I hope that the message to our community is that we're here and we're not backing down, that we are shattering the silence for our survivors and breaking the stigma by going public," Leblanc said. "That is the whole intention as we set our sights on our 40th anniversary."