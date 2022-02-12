With domestic violence cases on the rise locally, SARC wants to remind victims that there is a support system for victims

With domestic violence on the rise in the Brazos Valley, SARC wants to remind people that there are people that can be reached out to for help and support.

BRYAN, Texas — With family members being home for the holidays, issues can arise, and not just at the dinner table.

According to the Bryan Police Department, there were around a dozen domestic violence calls made in the past week.

Domestic violence involves intimidation, threats, physical injury, emotional abuse, and sexual assault.

Recent studies have shown that during this time of year, domestic violence can increase for a number of reasons: stress from holiday shopping and the infusion of alcohol and drugs at parties can turn aggressive tendencies into bigger problems.

Lindsey LeBlanc, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, SARC, explained how this time of year can create issues for survivors, saying "The holidays can be an especially triggering time for survivors of trauma specifically sexual assault. Often there are family get togethers where you see people who have perpetuated or see people who haven't been supportive so that can be very traumatizing."

Sexual assault can affect anyone and everyone, and SARC is open during the holiday season to help those in need.