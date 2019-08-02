BRYAN, Texas —

Longtime Bryan ISD teacher Naveen Cunha was recognized as one of the best technology and engineering educators in the world.

The International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) has named SFA Middle School’s Naveen Cunha a 2019 ITEEA Teacher Excellence Award winner.

Cunha coordinates the Odyssey Program, an interdisciplinary Bryan ISD program that combines advanced-academics science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“The purpose of the Teacher Excellence Award is to identify outstanding technology and engineering teachers who will serve as models for their colleagues and who could form a leadership core to affect change in the field,” Cunha said. “Having been involved in this organization for several years, I have witnessed the role these teachers play in consulting, advising, modeling, and sharing with colleagues and leaders of the importance of such disciplines. I am honored to be a part of this group and help forward the cause of technology and engineering education.”

Cunha will receive the award at the ITEEA Conference in Kansas City next month.

RELATED: Apollo Astronaut speaks to audience at A&M, including Bryan ISD STEM students