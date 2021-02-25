UPDATE: CSPD says man shot at officers in parking lot of Southgate Apartment Complex, standoff continues

Few details are being released at this time.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 11:21 a.m.

CSPD public information officer Tristen Lopez said a shooting was reported at the Southgate Apartment Complex just before 10 a.m. Thursday. As officers got to the scene, the alleged suspect shot at an officer in the parking lot and ran back into an apartment.

Officer Lopez said the gunman is now inside an apartment and it is not known how many people are in that apartment at this time. He said there is gunfire that continues to happen so people are being asked to shelter in place.

At this time, there are no injuries being reported, but that could change. At this time, officers continue to talk to the alleged gunman. CSPD said the man is known to police and does have active warrants for his arrest.

10:49 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies have closed Wellborn Road north of Holleman Drive. The latest update from CSPD said they have control of an area at the Southgate apartment complex and the scene continues to be active.

10:07 a.m.

College Station PD has issued a shelter in place order for the area around 134 Luther Street. They said this is due to a shooting in the area.

We will bring you more updates as they are available.