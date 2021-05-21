College Station PD investigating early morning shooting

The shooting happened on Autumn Circle. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in College Station early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Autumn Circle just before 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting were made. When they got to the scene, witnesses told them one person was taken to the hospital by another person.

Investigators closed down Autumn Circle for several hours while they looked into what happened. They said they have not made any arrests in the shooting but are through processing the scene and have since reopened the street.

Authorities are asking for help with information in this investigation.

Shooting on Autumn Circle (900 block) — Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. One person had already been transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries. The scene was secured and detectives and crimes scene responded. pic.twitter.com/ejq6oZMD9q — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 21, 2021