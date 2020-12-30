Shooting in Bryan leads to one arrest, no one hurt

Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue just after 7 p.m. Several people called dispatch after hearing gunfire at a home. Officers at the scene said they arrested one person. No one was hurt.

Police said they are not releasing any more information at this time, including the name of the person allegedly involved in the shooting. They will give an update either later this evening they said, or tomorrow. They want people to know that they are not in danger and are continuing to investigate.