CSPD: Sunday shooting believed to be gang-related

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend at a party.
Investigators said the shooting happened at a party at a short-term rental property on the 600 block of Wellborn Road just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They said three people were hurt in the shooting, and they were taken to the hospital by other people who were at the party. Investigators said it appeared none of the three's injuries were life threatening.
At this time, CSPD investigators said they know there were people they have confirmed as known gang members at the party. They said through talking with witnesses, it appeared the shooting was gang-related.
Investigators want more information and they are asking if there are people out there that know what happened to come forward. If you have any information, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.