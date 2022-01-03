CSPD: Sunday shooting believed to be gang-related

Investigators are asking for people to come forward with information.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend at a party.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a party at a short-term rental property on the 600 block of Wellborn Road just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They said three people were hurt in the shooting, and they were taken to the hospital by other people who were at the party. Investigators said it appeared none of the three's injuries were life threatening.

At this time, CSPD investigators said they know there were people they have confirmed as known gang members at the party. They said through talking with witnesses, it appeared the shooting was gang-related.

There is not believed to be any danger to the general public. If anyone has any information about this incident, please call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.