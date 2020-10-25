UPDATE: Police identify victim in shooting at Texas Renaissance Festival

Authorities said it happened just after midnight Sunday. The festival opened on time Sunday morning.

TODD MISSION, Texas — UPDATE: Sunday, October 25, 2020 1:00 p.m.

Police have identified the people involved in a fatal shooting at the Texas Renaissance Festival Sunday.

Sean Campbell, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's accused of shooting 19-year-old Isabella Cimetta in the stomach.

Authorities said Campbell and Cimetta were with friends at the festival and knew each other, but it's not known what led up to the shooting.

Previous Story: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Authorities in Grimes County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission Sunday morning.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened after midnight and the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Renaissance Festival released a statement Sunday morning, stating it happened on the festival's campgrounds and that the sheriff's office said there was no danger to the public.

What led up to the shooting and the identities of those involved have not yet been released. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

This is the second incident reported at the Texas Renaissance Festival in less than a month. On October 9, a fire destroyed three booths and damaged two others. That fire remains under investigation at this time.